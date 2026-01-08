iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Purchased by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $30,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,499,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,874,000 after purchasing an additional 547,663 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,568,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,064,000 after purchasing an additional 76,455 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,599,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,343,000 after purchasing an additional 66,596 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,418,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,337,000 after buying an additional 205,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,333,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,063,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IVW stock opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.