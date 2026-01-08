ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $83.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.76. The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $85.68.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust's custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

