Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Acquired by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. DZ Bank dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.15.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $199.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $228.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.700 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.