MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Major Shareholder Sells 261,763 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 261,763 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.43, for a total transaction of $66,600,360.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,759,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,630,084.85. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, February 24th, Susan Ocampo sold 53,509 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $13,381,530.72.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Susan Ocampo sold 3,156 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $789,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Susan Ocampo sold 80,123 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.32, for a total transaction of $19,655,774.36.

On Friday, February 13th, Susan Ocampo sold 62,050 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $15,006,792.50.

On Thursday, February 12th, Susan Ocampo sold 57,827 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.32, for a total transaction of $13,896,984.64.

On Friday, February 6th, Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.85, for a total transaction of $23,585,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.29, for a total transaction of $23,029,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Susan Ocampo sold 121,067 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total transaction of $23,011,204.69.

On Friday, December 5th, Susan Ocampo sold 76,642 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.10, for a total transaction of $14,569,644.20.

On Thursday, December 4th, Susan Ocampo sold 2,291 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $435,290.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $9.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.66. The company had a trading volume of 506,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,438. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.18. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $256.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTSI

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.