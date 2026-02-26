Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Director Sells $3,608,300.00 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director William Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,443.32, for a total transaction of $3,608,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,471.12. This trade represents a 21.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of FIX stock traded down $11.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,439.05. 282,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,137.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $948.44. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.44 and a 1-year high of $1,500.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,022,597,000 after purchasing an additional 625,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,606,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,333,367,000 after purchasing an additional 375,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,103,453,000 after buying an additional 332,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 37,987.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,349,000 after purchasing an additional 309,217 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,310.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,573.67.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

