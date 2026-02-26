Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.59%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,920. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of research firms have commented on KIGRY. DZ Bank cut Kion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kion Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Citigroup cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kion Group AG is a Germany?based manufacturer of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker KIGRY. The company designs, produces and services a broad range of material handling equipment, including counterbalance trucks, warehouse and very narrow aisle trucks, pallet trucks, reach trucks, and automated guided vehicles. Kion Group also offers software and digital products to optimize warehouse management and logistical operations for customers across manufacturing, retail, distribution and e-commerce industries.

The group’s key brands include Linde Material Handling, STILL and Dematic.

