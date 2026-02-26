BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06, Zacks reports. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 54.48% and a negative net margin of 87.11%.

Here are the key takeaways from BlackSky Technology’s conference call:

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

BlackSky deployed and commercialized three Gen-3 satellites in 2025 delivering validated on-orbit 35 centimeter imaging (one satellite entered commercial ops three weeks after launch) and plans to have about 8–9 Gen-3s on orbit by the end of 2026.

in 2025 delivering validated on-orbit 35 centimeter imaging (one satellite entered commercial ops three weeks after launch) and plans to have about 8–9 Gen-3s on orbit by the end of 2026. Q4 revenue was $35.2M (+16% YoY) and full-year revenue $106.6M, the company posted a second consecutive year of positive adjusted EBITDA and guided 2026 revenue to $120–145M with adjusted EBITDA of $6–18M.

with adjusted EBITDA of $6–18M. Strong commercial momentum with $240M of contract bookings and a backlog of $345M , while international customers now represent over half of revenue and are driving both subscription and mission?solutions growth.

, while international customers now represent over half of revenue and are driving both subscription and mission?solutions growth. Balance sheet and liquidity were materially strengthened—cash and equivalents of $125.6M, vendor launch financing of $37.4M, and total liquidity in excess of $225M —supporting constellation deployments and CapEx plans.

—supporting constellation deployments and CapEx plans. Growth remains lumpy and timing-sensitive—large satellite sales and milestone billing concentrated revenue in Q4, sales cycles for sovereign deals are typically 12–18 months, and U.S. government funding (EOCL) timing and allocation remain uncertain and conservatively modeled in the guide.

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKSY traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.19. 970,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,168. The company has a market cap of $726.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68. BlackSky Technology has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackSky Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Get Our Latest Report on BKSY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKSY. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in BlackSky Technology by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 7.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology, Inc operates Earth observation and geospatial intelligence services through a constellation of small satellites and an analytics platform. The company collects and processes high-revisit satellite imagery, enabling near-real-time monitoring of global events and locations. Clients across government, defense and commercial sectors leverage BlackSky’s imagery and data to support decision-making in areas such as supply chain monitoring, humanitarian aid, infrastructure management and security operations.

Founded in 2014 as part of Spaceflight Industries, BlackSky has grown its satellite constellation and analytics capabilities to deliver satellite imagery with high revisit rates and rapid tasking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.