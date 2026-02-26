CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Issues Earnings Results

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CQS New City High Yield had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 88.30%.

CQS New City High Yield Stock Performance

LON:NCYF remained flat at GBX 51.40 on Thursday. 1,219,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,671. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £344.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.46. CQS New City High Yield has a 1-year low of GBX 48.56 and a 1-year high of GBX 53.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 51.29.

CQS New City High Yield Company Profile

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited aims to provide investors with a high dividend yield and the potential for capital growth by investing in high-yielding, fixed interest securities. These include, but are not limited to, preference shares, loan stocks, corporate bonds (convertible and/or redeemable) and government stocks. The Company also invests in equities and other income-yielding securities.

Since the Fund’s launch in 2007, the Board has increased the level of dividends paid every year.

