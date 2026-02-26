NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.930-0.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Shares of NCR Voyix stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,394. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NCR Voyix has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.45.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.960 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VYX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded NCR Voyix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in NCR Voyix by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,796,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,650,000 after buying an additional 799,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,730,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,451,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,935,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 427,449 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NCR Voyix by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,355,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NCR Voyix by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,963,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 616,261 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

