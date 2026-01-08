SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM is Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Landmark Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,096 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.5% of Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $48.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

