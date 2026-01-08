SLT Holdings LLC Buys 3,884 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

SLT Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of SLT Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SLT Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $222.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.08. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $224.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

