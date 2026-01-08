Amphenol Corporation $APH Stake Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,104,244,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 639.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573,750 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,867,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,628 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,757,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,804,338,000 after buying an additional 2,217,079 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $138.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $144.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.31.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $16,940,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,625. The trade was a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $5,750,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,354. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,063,194 shares of company stock valued at $148,244,445 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. UBS Group set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.