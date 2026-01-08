Waycross Investment Management Co Decreases Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Waycross Investment Management Co decreased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 125,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 36,677 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $252,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SGOV opened at $100.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.27 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

