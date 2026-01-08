Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Jeanna Steele Sells 4,430 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,430 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $78,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 355,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,327,704.20. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Monday, December 8th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,870 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $33,286.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 4,475 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $97,152.25.

On Thursday, October 9th, Jeanna Steele sold 21,037 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $425,999.25.

Sunrun Price Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 106.50% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $724.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sunrun

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1,085.3% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Sunrun

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sunrun closed a $500 million joint venture with Hannon Armstrong (HASI) to finance distributed power development and target roughly 300MW of residential renewable capacity. The deal provides a dedicated pool of project capital, de?risks project financing and should accelerate solar + storage deployments. Read More.

Sunrun closed a $500 million joint venture with Hannon Armstrong (HASI) to finance distributed power development and target roughly 300MW of residential renewable capacity. The deal provides a dedicated pool of project capital, de?risks project financing and should accelerate solar + storage deployments. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sunrun amended its credit agreement to extend maturities to 2028, easing near?term refinancing pressure and improving liquidity as the company scales battery and distributed energy projects. This reduces short?term funding risk for growth initiatives. Read More.

Sunrun amended its credit agreement to extend maturities to 2028, easing near?term refinancing pressure and improving liquidity as the company scales battery and distributed energy projects. This reduces short?term funding risk for growth initiatives. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/feature coverage is mixed but constructive overall: some pieces highlight improving cash flow and storage unit economics (bullish narrative), while valuation checks note recent share?price swings that could attract both buyers and short?term traders. This drives volatility but is not a direct corporate event. Read More.

Analyst/feature coverage is mixed but constructive overall: some pieces highlight improving cash flow and storage unit economics (bullish narrative), while valuation checks note recent share?price swings that could attract both buyers and short?term traders. This drives volatility but is not a direct corporate event. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales have been reported this week (including Director Lynn Jurich selling 50,000 shares and several executives — CEO, CFO, CRO, CAO — selling smaller positions). While not uncommon, clustered insider selling can pressure sentiment and feed concerns about near?term supply into the market. Read More.

Multiple insider sales have been reported this week (including Director Lynn Jurich selling 50,000 shares and several executives — CEO, CFO, CRO, CAO — selling smaller positions). While not uncommon, clustered insider selling can pressure sentiment and feed concerns about near?term supply into the market. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: some outlets flagged an intraday sell?off and heightened volatility after the announcements, which helps explain downward pressure in recent sessions despite the JV and credit relief. Read More.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.