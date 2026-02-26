Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.74.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $234.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

