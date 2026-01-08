Lam Group Inc. Acquires 11,690 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF $AVRE

Lam Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lam Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVRE. Clune & Associates LTD. grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 48,318.2% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. FMB Wealth Management lifted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $672.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.93. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

