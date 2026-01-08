Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4,242.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,707 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. CICC Research started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 49,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $6,549,893.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 54,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,150.40. The trade was a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,296,763 shares of company stock valued at $414,016,996. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 3.9%

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $116.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.77. The firm has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.44. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

