First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 197.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 126,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4,686.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $131.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.24. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $143.74.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

