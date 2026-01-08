iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $615,000. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,100,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $476.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $493.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.