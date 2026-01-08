Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 12,767 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.9% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 106,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 33,430 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 13,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in Bank of America by 14.7% in the third quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 7,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities raised their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $55.64 on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $406.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

