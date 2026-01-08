Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 217.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $403,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of VV opened at $318.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.40 and a fifty-two week high of $320.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.90 and its 200-day moving average is $303.73.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

