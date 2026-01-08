First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,373 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,578,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $78.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.2084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

