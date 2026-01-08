FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $321.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s previous close.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $312.58.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $292.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.31 and a 200-day moving average of $334.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $250.50 and a 1-year high of $477.92.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $607.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.69 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 25.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.93 per share, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,932.56. This represents a 5.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.