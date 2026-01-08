Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Deborah Ann Miller Sells 2,589 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,589 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $251,547.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,739.44. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deborah Ann Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvalent alerts:

On Monday, January 5th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 4,363 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $424,607.16.

On Monday, November 17th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 24,200 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $2,553,100.00.

On Thursday, October 30th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 21,800 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $2,248,888.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 5,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $474,550.00.

On Thursday, October 16th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 12,376 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $1,134,384.16.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 15,624 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,405,847.52.

Nuvalent Stock Up 9.9%

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $106.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.32. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.53 and a 1-year high of $112.88.

Nuvalent News Roundup

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuvalent this week:

Negative Sentiment: CEO James R. Porter sold 17,890 shares on Jan. 5 at an average $97.32 for $1.741M (ownership down ~5.85%). SEC Filing

CEO James R. Porter sold 17,890 shares on Jan. 5 at an average $97.32 for $1.741M (ownership down ~5.85%). Negative Sentiment: CEO James R. Porter sold an additional 9,543 shares on Jan. 6 at ~$97.16 for $927k (ownership down ~3.31% after the sale). SEC Filing

CEO James R. Porter sold an additional 9,543 shares on Jan. 6 at ~$97.16 for $927k (ownership down ~3.31% after the sale). Negative Sentiment: CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 4,236 shares on Jan. 5 at $97.32 (~$412k) and 3,181 shares on Jan. 6 at $97.16 (~$309k), reducing her stake by ~4.75% and ~3.75% respectively. SEC Filing

CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 4,236 shares on Jan. 5 at $97.32 (~$412k) and 3,181 shares on Jan. 6 at $97.16 (~$309k), reducing her stake by ~4.75% and ~3.75% respectively. Negative Sentiment: Director/insider Christopher D. Turner sold 4,236 shares on Jan. 5 and 3,181 shares on Jan. 6 at ~ $97.32 / $97.16, cutting his stake by roughly 6.8% and 5.5%. SEC Filing

Director/insider Christopher D. Turner sold 4,236 shares on Jan. 5 and 3,181 shares on Jan. 6 at ~ $97.32 / $97.16, cutting his stake by roughly 6.8% and 5.5%. Negative Sentiment: Insider Deborah A. Miller sold 4,363 shares on Jan. 5 (~$424.6k) and 2,589 shares on Jan. 6 (~$251.5k), reducing her position by ~8.9% and ~5.8%. SEC Filing

Insider Deborah A. Miller sold 4,363 shares on Jan. 5 (~$424.6k) and 2,589 shares on Jan. 6 (~$251.5k), reducing her position by ~8.9% and ~5.8%. Negative Sentiment: Insider Henry E. Pelish sold 2,496 shares on Jan. 5 (~$242.9k) and 2,664 shares on Jan. 6 (~$258.9k), trimming his stake by ~3.5% and ~3.9%. SEC Filing

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 9,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NUVL. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nuvalent from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nuvalent from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NUVL

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company’s research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent’s lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.