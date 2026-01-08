YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMCY) Declares $0.07 Dividend

YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0728 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4,589.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th.
YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SMCY opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $36.88.
About YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF
Further Reading
