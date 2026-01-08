SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 236,217 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $27,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Target from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.66.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.69. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $145.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

