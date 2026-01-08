Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $1.19 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 94.3% in the third quarter. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC now owns 746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.0% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $592.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.52. The company has a market cap of $212.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,480. This represents a 81.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,147,227.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,595.79. The trade was a 95.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 114,007 shares of company stock worth $63,533,844 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

