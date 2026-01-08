LimeWire Trading 20.2% Higher This Week (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $14.61 million and $1.43 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. One LimeWire token can now be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,814.45 or 0.99952593 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,212,983 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 440,212,983.61402554 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.03320344 USD and is down -9.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $1,218,403.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

