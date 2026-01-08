iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 354,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,499 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,609,923 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,098,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,430,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after buying an additional 2,734,684 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,519,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,799,000 after buying an additional 2,489,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 654.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,586,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,284,000 after buying an additional 2,243,457 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $83.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2548 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

