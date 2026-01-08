QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Stake Increased by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,729 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 3.2% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,659,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,260,635,000 after purchasing an additional 290,799 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,667,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,547,014,000 after buying an additional 420,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,713,603,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,451,000 after buying an additional 3,186,524 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $180.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $192.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Key Headlines Impacting QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting QUALCOMM this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,750.32. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 53,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,267,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

