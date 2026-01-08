QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Stake Increased by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,729 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 3.2% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,659,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,260,635,000 after purchasing an additional 290,799 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,667,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,547,014,000 after buying an additional 420,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,713,603,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,451,000 after buying an additional 3,186,524 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $180.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $192.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Key Headlines Impacting QUALCOMM
Here are the key news stories impacting QUALCOMM this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm confirmed talks with Samsung to contract?manufacture 2nm chips, signaling access to an additional advanced foundry partner and potential production diversification that could support future chip rollouts. Qualcomm in talks with Samsung Electronics for contract manufacturing, South Korean newspaper says
- Positive Sentiment: New product pushes: Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon X2 Plus (AI PC focus, improved performance and battery life) and announced the Dragonwing IQ10 robotics platform and a PC chip at CES — moves that broaden revenue exposure beyond phones into AI PCs, automotive and robotics. These are concrete growth catalysts that underpin bullish analyst commentary. Can Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Plus Platform Drive Future Growth? How Qualcomm’s New Dragonwing IQ10 Robotics Platform Has Changed Its Investment Story
- Positive Sentiment: CEO commentary at CES (AI and robotics as major new opportunities) reinforces management’s long?term strategy to capture AI edge and robotics markets — a thematic positive for revenue diversification and licensing upside. Qualcomm CEO Sees Robotics as the ‘Next Big Wave of AI’
- Neutral Sentiment: Technicals: MarketBeat highlights a tightening wedge and repeated resistance around ~$183; a decisive breakout would be bullish, but the stock has a history of false starts — so near?term action depends on whether momentum sustains ahead of earnings. Why Qualcomm’s Latest Run at Resistance Has Bulls Paying Attention
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: an EVP sold ~3,333 shares in early January — while not large relative to institutional holdings, such disclosures can contribute to short?term selling pressure and investor caution. QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Akash Palkhiwala Sells 3,333 Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage noting that Qualcomm registered a larger decline than the market this session underscores profit?taking and short?term volatility following the CES news flow and technical retest. Qualcomm (QCOM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.94.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,750.32. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 53,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,267,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.
The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.
