HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,694,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,532 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $172,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,138.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 319.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

