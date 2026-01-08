PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 107.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 667.7% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.68.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $137.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $187.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $160.15.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

