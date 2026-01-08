HB Wealth Management LLC Has $14.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700,179 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,002.6% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,486,000 after buying an additional 11,667,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,024,000 after buying an additional 5,747,233 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16,333.2% in the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 4,432,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,996,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,597 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $63.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

