Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT) Target Price at $269.10

Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th.

Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms kept “buy”/”overweight” stances and continue to see meaningful upside despite trimming targets, signalling continued conviction in Flutter’s long?term position (analysts cite competitive strengths and attractive risk/reward). TipRanks story

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of FLUT opened at $106.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.88. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $313.68.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. Flutter Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

