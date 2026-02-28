R Squared Ltd Takes $527,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $218,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2,108.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 581,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,832,000 after purchasing an additional 555,472 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 24.7% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 2,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 8.3% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,389,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO opened at $319.55 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at $194,189,900.76. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,316,759.10. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho set a $480.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $458.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.13.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

