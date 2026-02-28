Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th.

GPOR stock opened at $208.69 on Friday. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $225.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.31 and its 200-day moving average is $191.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.61 by ($0.01). Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $398.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.24 million.

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Timothy J. Cutt sold 2,500 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total value of $536,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,698.70. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lester Zitkus sold 4,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $881,099.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,281.49. This trade represents a 37.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,012 shares of company stock valued at $67,100,732. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPOR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 364.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company’s primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

