SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.07 and last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 216630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States. The Fund’s investment advisor is SSgA Funds Management, Inc

