The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.76.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.59.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 34.69%.The business had revenue of $367.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor sold 53,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $63,129.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 264,203 shares in the company, valued at $309,117.51. This trade represents a 16.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 104.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) is a leading global producer and marketer of natural and organic branded products. The company operates through two principal segments—Grocery and Personal Care—offering a diversified portfolio that spans shelf-stable foods, snacks, beverages, condiments and natural personal care items. Its product lineup addresses growing consumer demand for clean-label, plant-based and ethically sourced offerings in everyday categories.

Within its Grocery segment, Hain Celestial markets well-known brands such as Celestial Seasonings teas, Earth’s Best organic baby foods, Rudi’s organic bakery items, Terra vegetable chips and Sensible Portions snacks.

