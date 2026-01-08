Realta Investment Advisors Sells 1,393 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 572,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,603,000 after acquiring an additional 177,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $491.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38. The stock has a market cap of $203.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $488.31 and a 200-day moving average of $471.49.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

