Head to Head Survey: Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) and Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Greenland Technologies and Expion360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Technologies 16.38% 20.63% 10.48% Expion360 -21.76% -48.80% -21.77%

Volatility & Risk

Greenland Technologies has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expion360 has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenland Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Expion360 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Greenland Technologies and Expion360, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

10.9% of Greenland Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Expion360 shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Greenland Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Expion360 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenland Technologies and Expion360″s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Technologies $83.94 million 0.17 $14.07 million $0.98 0.82 Expion360 $5.62 million 1.52 -$13.48 million ($0.68) -1.30

Greenland Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Expion360. Expion360 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenland Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Greenland Technologies beats Expion360 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions. Its products are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation was and is headquartered in East Windsor, New Jersey.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems; e360 SmartTalk mobile application. It serves dealers, wholesalers, private label customers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

