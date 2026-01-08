HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $30,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XY Planning Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Cambridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $392.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.66 and a 200 day moving average of $373.62. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $273.60 and a 12 month high of $394.51.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

