CHS Inc. (CHSCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of CHSCN stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. CHS has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17.

About CHS

CHS Inc is a diversified global cooperative owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. Established in 1931 and headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, the company operates through a network of locally owned cooperatives, agribusinesses, and operations in energy, grains and foods. As a member-owned organization, CHS focuses on adding value for its owners by providing marketing, distribution and processing services that help rural communities thrive.

The company’s business activities are organized into three primary segments.

