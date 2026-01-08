Insider Selling: Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) EVP Sells 128,837 Shares of Stock

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) EVP Guy Oliphint sold 128,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,772,797.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 789,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,717.12. This trade represents a 14.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

PR opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.66. Permian Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.03.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.65%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Permian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Permian Resources

Key Permian Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Permian Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company completed a previously announced corporate reorganization in which management and certain long-term holders exchanged Class C shares for Class A shares to better align management ownership with public investors — a governance move that can be viewed favorably by the market. Permian Resources Completes Previously Announced Corporate Reorganization

Company completed a previously announced corporate reorganization in which management and certain long-term holders exchanged Class C shares for Class A shares to better align management ownership with public investors — a governance move that can be viewed favorably by the market. Negative Sentiment: CEO William M. Hickey III sold large blocks on Jan. 5–6 (309,980 shares at ~$13.74 and 467,725 shares at ~$13.63), reducing his stake by over 17% and then ~32% after the later sale. The transactions totaled roughly $10.6M in proceeds and materially cut his holdings. SEC Form 4 (Hickey)

CEO William M. Hickey III sold large blocks on Jan. 5–6 (309,980 shares at ~$13.74 and 467,725 shares at ~$13.63), reducing his stake by over 17% and then ~32% after the later sale. The transactions totaled roughly $10.6M in proceeds and materially cut his holdings. Negative Sentiment: CEO James H. Walter reported similar sales on Jan. 5–6 (310,003 shares at ~$13.74 and 467,700 shares at ~$13.63), also cutting his position by ~17% then ~31.6% — another significant insider liquidity event. SEC Form 4 (Walter)

CEO James H. Walter reported similar sales on Jan. 5–6 (310,003 shares at ~$13.74 and 467,700 shares at ~$13.63), also cutting his position by ~17% then ~31.6% — another significant insider liquidity event. Negative Sentiment: EVP John Charles Bell sold 70,249 and 106,399 shares (~$13.76 and $13.63), reducing his stake by ~12–22% across the two days — a sizeable personal liquidity event. SEC Form 4 (Bell)

EVP John Charles Bell sold 70,249 and 106,399 shares (~$13.76 and $13.63), reducing his stake by ~12–22% across the two days — a sizeable personal liquidity event. Negative Sentiment: EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 70,254 and 106,405 shares at similar prices, trimming his holding by ~13% then ~23% — another concurrent executive sale. SEC Form 4 (Shannon)

EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 70,254 and 106,405 shares at similar prices, trimming his holding by ~13% then ~23% — another concurrent executive sale. Negative Sentiment: EVP Guy M. Oliphint sold 172,904 shares at ~$13.63, cutting his position by ~22% in a single transaction. SEC Form 4 (Oliphint)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 13.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,198,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,596,000 after acquiring an additional 140,791 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 319.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 124,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 94,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,452,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,512,000 after acquiring an additional 852,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.