Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 113.5% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 122.6% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GE Aerospace News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Breakup/focus story: Analysts and commentators are outlining how GE’s planned breakup and a sharper focus on Aerospace could free up value and improve operational focus for GE Aerospace, a structural positive for the unit’s outlook and multiple. How GE’s Breakup and Aerospace Focus Will Impact General Electric (GE) Investors
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst/columnist tone: A recent Seeking Alpha piece argues shares are “flying high,” highlighting earnings beats and multi-year demand visibility in engines and aftermarket as reasons for continued investor optimism. GE Aerospace: Shares Are Flying High Now
- Positive Sentiment: Options flow shows bullish positioning: Reports that “smart money” is taking large option positions suggest institutional traders are anticipating further upside or volatility-structured bullish bets, which can support the stock. Smart Money Is Betting Big In GE Aerospace Options
- Positive Sentiment: Leadership hire in India: Appointment of Shilpa Gupta as CTO for India strengthens regional tech leadership and execution capability in a key market for services and digital offerings. GE Aerospace names Shilpa Gupta as Chief Technology Officer for India
- Positive Sentiment: Positive CEO narrative: Profiles on the CEO’s turnaround efforts reinforce confidence in management’s ability to restore growth and margins, a constructive backdrop for the aerospace unit. The CEO trying to revive some of what made GE so special
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview: Analysts’ quarterly previews reiterate that the company has momentum into results (guidance and aftermarket strength are key items to watch); upcoming results will likely move the stock. GE Aerospace’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/market context via big funds: Coverage noting strong performance at hedge funds (e.g., TCI) is background market color but not a direct GE-specific catalyst unless fund flows or filings change. Chris Hohn’s hedge fund TCI surges 27% in 2025
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term weakness reported: Market write-ups note the stock closed lower in the latest session, reflecting near-term profit-taking after a strong run and helping explain today’s dip. GE Aerospace (GE) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Negative Sentiment: Relative underperformance vs. peers: Coverage flags that GE Aerospace has lagged competitors on certain days despite gains, which can prompt rotational selling by sector-focused funds. GE Aerospace stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors despite daily gains
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,785,706.14. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
GE Aerospace Stock Down 1.2%
GE Aerospace stock opened at $323.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $332.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.
GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.
GE Aerospace Profile
GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.
Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.
