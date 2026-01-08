Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 113.5% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 122.6% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $386.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,785,706.14. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 1.2%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $323.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $332.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

