Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.3% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $1,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $616.97 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $628.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $579.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $231.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,238,600. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.68, for a total transaction of $4,131,761.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,586,868.56. The trade was a 32.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 149,271 shares of company stock worth $86,507,282 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $580.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.