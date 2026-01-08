Analyzing Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Global Payments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payments has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments 5.02% 40.19% 6.61% Global Payments 19.68% 12.66% 6.12%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shift4 Payments and Global Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 0 6 15 1 2.77 Global Payments 1 15 7 2 2.40

Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus price target of $96.55, suggesting a potential upside of 47.24%. Global Payments has a consensus price target of $102.29, suggesting a potential upside of 31.93%. Given Shift4 Payments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than Global Payments.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Global Payments”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $3.33 billion 1.74 $229.60 million $2.13 30.78 Global Payments $10.11 billion 1.82 $1.57 billion $7.12 10.89

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Shift4 Payments. Global Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shift4 Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Global Payments on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added solutions and services, such as point-of-sale software, analytics and customer engagement, payroll and reporting, and human capital management. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments, account payables, and electronic payment alternatives solutions for businesses and governments. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.