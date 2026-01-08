Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys New Stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 62.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 62.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of NLR stock opened at $139.43 on Thursday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $168.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.17 and a 200-day moving average of $127.56.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

