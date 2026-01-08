Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,854 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $24,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. ANB Bank now owns 9,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Blackstone from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

Blackstone News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Breyer acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,654.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,912,817.16. This trade represents a 25.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,610. This trade represents a 99.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 797,148 shares of company stock worth $24,050,153 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $153.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.76. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $190.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 147.43%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

Featured Stories

