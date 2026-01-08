Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.300-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Globus Medical Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE GMED opened at $90.58 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.45.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.39. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 15.30%.The company had revenue of $769.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 516,275 shares in the company, valued at $44,399,650. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Kline sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,668,780.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,042 shares of company stock worth $7,419,030. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 45.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 74.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc (NYSE:GMED) is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

