Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $348.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.29 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.4-3.500 EPS.

Company updated fiscal 2026 guidance to approximately $1.39 billion in net sales and adjusted diluted EPS of $3.40–$3.50 , which incorporates an estimated $0.30 EPS tariff headwind.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $58.35.

Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized strategic growth and margin initiatives on the Q3 call and in investor materials, pointing to longer?term margin improvement efforts that could support earnings recovery over time. Read More.

APOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 59.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 50.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 139,014 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 22.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of value-added architectural products and services. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and installation of high-performance glass, framing systems, curtain walls, skylights and other building envelope solutions. Its operations span three primary platforms—Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass and Architectural Services—enabling Apogee to deliver complete, integrated façade systems for new construction, renovation and retrofit projects.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Apogee traces its roots to the mid-20th century and today serves commercial, institutional and residential markets across North America and Europe.

